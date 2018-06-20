Number of foreigners granting refugee status in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today - June 20 is World Refugee Day.

Report informs, according to the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2000, the World Refugee Day was announced on June 20, 2001, in connection with the 50th anniversary of the 1951 UN Convention on the Status of Refugees. Events are held around the world related to this day.

Report was told by State Migration Service, the event will be held at the International Mugham Center, jointly organized by the UNHCR Representative Office in Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and the State Migration Service in connection with the World Refugee Day. Representatives of state bodies, including ministries, committees and other organizations, diplomatic missions accredited in our country, international and local humanitarian organizations, as well as representatives of refugees and IDP communities are expected to attend the event.

The State Migration Service is one of authoritative bodies in Azerbaijan which grants refugee status to foreigners and stateless persons and carries out admission, deployment and other related matters of the persons from this category. At present, 75 foreigners who have obtained refugee status are registered in the State Migration Service.