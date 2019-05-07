No historical monuments damaged in Aghsu, Ismayilli and Shamakhi earthquake

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/8d2eb9eb4cf1314d7018784f2d30bfed/3dc11b3a-c5e6-4e58-98d9-d291a27d14b1_292.jpg

Historical monuments were not damaged in the earthquake that occurred in Aghsu, Ismayilli and Shamakhi regions, Report informs citing the 3-month report briefing held on May 7 in Ismayilli on the works carried out to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that took place on February 5 this year.

Head of the Ismayilli District Executive Authority Mirdamat Sadigov said that Ismayilli is a place rich in historical monuments, however, these monuments were not damaged in the earthquake: "Historical monuments were built so durable that no stone has come off during the earthquake. Historical monuments are under the control of the state and measures are taken to protect them."

Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov sad that historical monuments in the region were not damaged during the earthquake. These monuments are high quality and the Azerbaijani state pays special attention to the preservation of historical monuments.