Next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis starts

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis has started.

Report informs, discussion of 43 issues included into agenda of the meeting chaired by Ogtay Asadov.

Several amendments to Administrative Offences Code, including considering the document regarding presidential veto to the addition, which has been adopted to the code on January 19 as well as V convocation Milli Majlis reapproval of heads of working groups with parliaments of foreign countries, discussion of changes to the law 'On licenses and permits', 'On postal payment services', 'On library work', 'On regulation of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of entrepreneurs rights' as well as ratification of agreements with several countries have been entered into the agenda.

At the same time, amendments to the law 'On physical education and sports', 'On public legal persons', 'On normative legal acts', 'On investment funds', 'On securities', 'On compulsory insurance' and to other laws, including amendments to the tax and civil codes are planned.