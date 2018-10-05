 Top
    New spokesperson appointed at Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ A new spokesperson has been appointed at the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry that Leyla Yashar qizi Abdullayev has been appointed to this position.

    Leyla Abdullayeva has been working at the Foreign Ministry since 2002. In different times she occupied different diplomatic positions at the Foreign Ministry's central office, Azerbaijan's delegation in NATO, country's Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium and Azerbaijan's delegation in EU. 

