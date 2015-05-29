 Top
    Close photo mode

    New members appointed to Azerbaijani Court-Legal Council - LIST

    Currently, there is a vacancy in the Council

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ New members were appointed to the Court-Legal Council of Azerbaijan (CLC). 

    Report informs that Salyan District Court chairman Khagani Tagiyev, the judge of Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1 Ilham Ahmadov and the Bar Association member, the head of legal advice office No.4 Ramiz Ibrahimov began to work as members of the CLC.

    R.Ibrahimov is also a member of Central Election Commission (CEC). He represent ruling New Azerbaijan Party in the CEC. He replaced a member of the Bar Association Shafayat Hasanov in CLC. there are two vacancies that new members were appointed to.

    Currently, there is a vacancy in the Council.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi