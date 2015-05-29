New members appointed to Azerbaijani Court-Legal Council - LIST

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ New members were appointed to the Court-Legal Council of Azerbaijan (CLC).

Report informs that Salyan District Court chairman Khagani Tagiyev, the judge of Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1 Ilham Ahmadov and the Bar Association member, the head of legal advice office No.4 Ramiz Ibrahimov began to work as members of the CLC.

R.Ibrahimov is also a member of Central Election Commission (CEC). He represent ruling New Azerbaijan Party in the CEC. He replaced a member of the Bar Association Shafayat Hasanov in CLC. there are two vacancies that new members were appointed to.

Currently, there is a vacancy in the Council.