Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening ceremony of a new building of the Marriage Ceremony House as part of his visit to Khachmaz.

Report informs, the President was informed that constructed as a community center in 2005, the building was later reconstructed into the Marriage Ceremony House.

The building occupies a total area of 448 square metres.