New bill: Inspections in business to be suspended for 2 years in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan issuance of all licenses will be carried by the centers of "ASAN xidmət".

Report informs referring to AzerTAC, relevant new bill was prepared.

On the legislative initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 19 was sent a bill to the parliament on the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship. According to the bill, on November 1, 2015 checking in entrepreneurship will be suspended for two years.

The text of the decree will be published in the press.

Issuance of the license will be carried out by "ASAN xidmət" facility centers.