Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made in executive branch of Shamkir region.

Report informs, Maleyka Alizade was appointed deputy head of District on Humanitarian Affairs.

The corresponding decree was signed by Alimpasha Mammadov, Head of Shamkir District Executive Authority.

Before that M. Alizade served as Director of Heydar Aliyev Center in Shamkir.