Nazim Ibrahimov: Azerbaijanis of the world should be active

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In the next five years the Azerbaijani diaspora organizations waiting for even greater development."

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov said responding the request of Report News Agency.

According to him, the state especially controls the activity of the diaspora: "There are so many Armenian journalists in foreign mass media, who are close to the circles of Armenia. The Azerbaijanis are in a minority."

Head of the Committee noted that Armenians started a policy of lobbying for another hundred years ago: "We have began to play an active role since 2001. Over time, we will develop this process. For this aim, the Azerbaijanis of the world must be active. If we support them, the goal will be achieved."