Ruling party submits annual financial report to Central Election Commission

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has presented its financial report on 2015 to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report was told by Siyavush Novruzov, Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP, Chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

Notably, NAP's revenues in 2015 made 7 million 442 thousand 113 manats.

6 million 293 thousand 512 manats of this amount is accounted for membership fees, 1 million 148 thousand 601 manats for share from state support to New Azerbaijan Party, allocated to the political parties from budget.