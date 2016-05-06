 Top
    New Azerbaijan Party members reach 700,000

    Party leadership will present certificate to the 700,000th member

    Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (Yeni Azerbaijan Partiyasi - NAP) reached 700,000 people.

    Report was told in the press service of the party.

    According to the information, party leadership will present membership certificate to the 700,000th member today.

    Notably, New Azerbaijan Party has been established on November 21, 1992.

    The first chairman of the party was Heydar Aliyev

    Current chairman of the party is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

