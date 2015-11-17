NAP comments on arrest of Director General of "Aztelekom"

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ruling "Yeni Azerbaijan Party" (NAP) has expressed its attitude to the arrest of the Chairman of the Central Auditing Commission Party, Director General of OJSC "Aztelekom" Mahammad Mammadov.

Report was told by the spokesperson of the party, Huseyn Pashayev that, membership of a political party does not insure illegal activities of anybody.

H.Pashayev noted that in the activities of M.Mammadov had some suspicious moments: "Therefore, he was detained by law enforcement agencies. Currently the investigation is underway, the results of which will take an appropriate decision. Depending on the results of the investigation will be decided whether he will stay in the ranks of the NAP, or not. "

Due to the decision of the Sabail District Court against M. Mammadov choosen penalty in the form of arrest for a period of 3 months. Against him was opened a file under Art. 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement on a large scale), 308.2 (abuse of power) and 313 (official falsification) of the Criminal Code.