MPs applied to convocate parliament's extraordinary session

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) MPs has applied to the MM leadership to convocate the parliament's extraordinary session.

Report informs, the appeal was signed by 100 MPs.

The purpose of convocation of the extraordinary session is to discuss several unfinished drafts law.

Notably, last plenary meeting of the spring session will be held on May 31.

The parliament's extraordinary session is convened at the request of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan or 42 MPs of the parliament.