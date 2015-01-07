MP's mandate was deprived in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 7, Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan held a meeting.

Report informs, besides the issues discussed in the meeting with chair of the head of CEC Mezahir Panahov, matter on deprivation of mandate of the member of Azerbaijan parliament (Milli Majlis) Asaf Hajiyev because of his election as Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly also discussed today (BSEC PA).

Secretary of CEC Arifa Muktarova informed the participants on this. It also noted that, Asaf Hajiyev appealed to the Central Election Commission on this matter due to the procedure.

Deprivation of mandate of Asaf Hajiyev was put to the vote and adopted.