Ministry of Justice to be applied for cancellation of "Musavat" party congress's results

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The former members who dissatisfied with the results of VIII congress of "Musavat" party in 2014, will appeal to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan,

Report was told by a former chairman of Surakhani district organization of "Musavat" party, the head of corporate affairs department of the Democracy and Prosperity Movement (DPM) Rovshan Damirli.

He said that the purpose of the appeal is to cancel the results of the last general assembly: " The list of persons who will sign the application is ready. The names of those who were removed from the party, or resigned, are included into the list. The application was signed by the former chairperson of Musavat Women's Union Ellada Mammadli, the former chairman of Zangilan district organization Rufat Aliyev, me and others."

Former Council member of the Musavat Party, deputy chairman of the Democracy and Prosperity Movement, professor Adil Geybulla said in his statement to Report that this step is not true. He noted that he is not going to sign such an application.