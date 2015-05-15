Milli Mejlis meeting kicks off

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary meeting of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani parliament) kicked off.

Report informs that 7 issues were included into the agenda of the meeting chaired by speaker Ogtay Asadov.

The draft law "On Advertising" (third reading), amendments to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and the Civil Code, as well as the draft law "On citizens' applications" and "On securities market" (second reading) are planned to discussed at today's meeting.

The proposal of announcing the day of the opening ceremony of the first European Games to be held in Baku on June 12, as the day-off will be considered.