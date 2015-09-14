Milli Majlis prepares a response to European Parliament resolution

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani parliament should prepare a resolution in response to a resolution of the European Parliament."

Report informs, speaker of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Oktay Asadov said at today's extraordinary plenary meeting.

The speaker noted that, the preparation of the resolution is an important task: "Resolution in response to the European Parliament needs to be considered in detail. This is a very important task. If we do not respond to a resolution of the European Parliament, they will continue to biased position. I think that, it is necessary to adopt such a resolution."

For the preparation of the draft resolution, a commission consisting of a chairman's committee on international relations and interparliamentary relations of Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov, MPs Ganira Pashayeva, Chingiz Ganizadeh, Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Gafarova Sahiba was created.

Speaker of the Parliament Oktay Asadov ordered MPs to prepare the draft. The draft resolution will be discussed in the second part of the meeting of the Milli Majlis.