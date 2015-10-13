Milli Majlis starts discussing budget for 2016

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) began to discuss the budget for 2016 and others bills included in the budget package.

Report informs, the agenda of the meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Speaker Ogtay Asadov, includes draft laws "On the state budget of Azerbaijan Republic for 2016", "On the state budget of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan Republic for 2016", "On the subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan for 2016 ","The criteria for the need for the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2016".

The deputies will also discuss the draft of amendments to the law "On State Duty", the bills " Estimate of expenditure of the Milli Majlis for 2016", "Estimate of expenditure of accounting chamber for 2016".