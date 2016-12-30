Milli Majlis protests opinions by Nikolay Bordyuzha on Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 30 December.REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the United Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Gudrat Hasanguliyev has commented on the words by Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha, saying "Nagorno Karabakh Republic".

Report informs, at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis G.Hasanguliyev said that Azerbaijan must apply to the CSTO member countries to remove him from the post of secretary general: "How long should we bear his statements damaging Russia's stand. Azerbaijan should try for further improvement of relations between Israel and Turkey".

In response to the MP, Speaker Ogtay Asadov said that there is no need to exaggerate views of CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha: "His stand doesn't reflect Russia's stand. Such step must not be taken due to anyone's opinion. Azerbaijan is implementing a clear policy. There is no need to exaggerate the issue."