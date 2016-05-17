Next session of Milli Majlis starts

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) kicks off.

Report informs, 27 issues have been entered into agenda of the meeting, presided by speaker Ogtay Asadov.

Firstly, amendments to the composition of the parliament committees will be considered.

Then approval of the agreements signed between several countries as well as amendments to the draft laws 'On sanitary-epidemiological health', 'On serving at the prosecutor's authorities', 'On serving at the judicial authorities', 'On serving at the authorities of emergency situations', 'On ensuring rights and freedoms of the persons, keeping in prisons', 'On Chamber of Accounts', "On state duty' as well as to 'Regulation on municipal tax authority', 'Regulation on serving at the migration authorities' will be discussed.

At the end of the meeting, draft law 'On science' (second reading), which discussion stopped for a long time, will be discussed.