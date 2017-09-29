Milli Majlis discusses draft law on humanization of criminal legislation

© Report

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 10, 2017 on humanization of criminal legislation, Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) holds discussion of the draft law "On making amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, representatives of state agencies, non-governmental organizations are attending the event.

Head of the Milli Majlis Administration, Safa Mirzayev highly appreciated the draft law. He said it is important to improve legislation.

Vusal Isayev, head of Legal Services Sector of the Department for Work with Law-enforcement agencies of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, said that penalty of restriction of freedom was added to the Criminal Code: "Earlier, this penalty existed, however, was removed later. The essence of the new type of punishment has been changed".

He noted that according to the draft law, the penalty term for 34 crimes will be reduced.