Milli Majlis approves new composition of Central Election Commission - LIST

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/Election of the Central Election Commission (CEC) members has been discussed in today's plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, the parliament's speaker Ogtay Asadov said that the CEC consists of 18 members. 6 of them are representatives from the parliament's majority parties, 6 of minority parties and 6 of independent MPs.

After speeches of MPs, new composition of the CEC put to the vote and approved.

The list includes names of Fuad Javadov, Shaitdin Aliyev, Ramiz Ibrahimov, Valida Kazimova, Huseyn Pashayev, Mazahir Panahov, Ilham Mammadov, Natig Mammadov, Arifa Mukhtarova, Nizami Nadirov, Gabil Orujov, Azar Taghiyev, Bakhsheyish Asgarov, Etibar Guliyev, Mikayil Rahimov, Tofig Hasanov, Almas Gahramanli and Ilkin Shahbazov.