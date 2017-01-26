Milli Majlis announces date of discussion of draft law on pension reforms

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Milli Majlis has received a draft law signed by Azerbaijan President on pension reforms".

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijani Parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee Hadi Rajabli said at today's committee meeting.

According to him, first discussion of the draft on amendments to the law "On labor pension", which mentions pension reforms in Azerbaijan, will be held in the committee's meeting on February 3: "However, on January 31, the Working Group will held an expanded meeting in this regard. Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov will also attend the meeting. On February 14, the draft law will be submitted to the plenary session".

H.Rajabli said that two drafts will be discussed in the spring session of the committee: "These are drafts laws "On restriction of use of tobacco products" and "On tourism". The second draft law will be submitted to the plenary session in March".