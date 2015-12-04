Milli Majlis adopted decision on banning demonstration of religious slogans in public places

Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ Demonstration of religious slogans and other religious attributes (excluding religious attributes carried by a person) in public places in Azerbaijan outside worship places will be banned.

Report informs, adding of new article to law 'On freedom of religion' discussed in today's session of Milli Majlis regarding this issue.

According to offered addition, religious flags should be placed only over places of worships, religious centers and offices.

In addition, Islamic rituals and ceremonies should be conducted only by the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Holding of Islamic rituals and ceremonies by Azerbaijani citizens studying abroad is prohibited.

Name of Article 21 on religious rituals and ceremonies (Article 21. Religious rituals and ceremonies) is changed in law. This article now to be named as 'Religious rituals, ceremonies and attributes).

Draft put to vote in Milli Majlis plenary session and adopted.