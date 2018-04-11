 Top
    Member of CIS mission: We observe full adherence to electoral code of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ We observe full adherence to the Electoral Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    A member of the CIS observation mission for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan Valeh Abbasov (Bashkortostan) told Report.

    "We were at several polling stations, we observe full adherence to the electoral code of the Azerbaijan Republic," Abbasov said, noting that he will continue his observation at a number of polling stations in Baku.

    Notably, he visited polling station No 4 of the election district No 29, Sabail district, got acquainted with conditions created there and the voting process.

