Mazahir Panahov will appeal to Central Bank Governor

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, will address to the governor of the Central Bank Elman Rustamov to open special electoral accounts for candidates.

Report informs, the chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said at today's meeting,

According to him, accounts for the candidates must be opened in the branches of the International Bank of Azerbaijan: "If the regional branch of the International Bank is not available, the account will be open at the branch of Kapital Bank. In order to achieve compliance between the systems of the International Bank and Kapital, we tend to appeal to the Governor of the Central Bank."