 Top

Mazahir Panahov: Calendar plan of early parliamentary elections is ready and will be approved today

​Mazahir Panahov: Calendar plan of early parliamentary elections is re
© Report/ Elchin Murad

"Today the Central Election Commission (CEC) will approve a calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of early parliamentary elections", Report informs citing the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

He said that the calendar plan is already ready: “I have a project of the calendar plan. All the items and regulations were indicated here. I believe that on December 8, our calendar plan will receive official status once it is published in periodicals. Then all the activities will be carried out systematically ”.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi