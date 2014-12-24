Mazahir Panahov: "15035 leading members on all municipalities revealed"

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The structure of all municipalities should be deemed as formed yet in all municipalities. 15.035 leading members were determined, Chairman of the Central Election Committee, Mazahir Panahov said in the press conference on the result of the municipal elections today.

Chairman stated that taking into account the total number of candidates, one can say that there is great interest in municipal elections. 1. 876.014 people - 38.93% of voters participated in the election: "The information about all municipalities was placed on the website of the Central Election Commission at 04:00 a.m."

According to him, the candidates of 8 parties have been nominated officially. Also, taking into account the political affiliation of providers, the members of 30 parties attended the election.

The chairman of CEC stated on the videos spread over social networks that the issue will be investigated by CEC.

According to the Electoral Code, CEC will investigate all applications and will sum up the elections with last protocols over 20 days: Pretending of 2.5 persons to 1 candidature is a great indicator in the elections. Taking into consideration of voters' activity, it is a sign of Azerbaijani citizens' confidence to their independent state.