Laws "On gas supply", "On electrical energy" and "On water supply" will be amended

Baku. 13 October.REPORT.AZ/ Supply of gas, power, water may be stopped, communication services may be limited in the area of operation under the instruction of the authority struggling against religious extremism during special operation against religious extremism.

Report informs, draft amendments to the laws "On gas supply", "On electrical energy" and "On water supply", "On telecommunication" were discussed in today's joint meeting of the Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State-Building Committee and Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

According to the amendment, under court decision, supply of gas, power, water may be stopped, communication services may be limited in the area of operation under the instruction of the authority struggling against religious extremism during special operation against religious extremism.

The draft amendments was recommended to the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis.