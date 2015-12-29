 Top
    Close photo mode

    Last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis autumn session kicks off

    Appeal on occasion of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis to be received at the meeting

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis autumn session launched.

    Report informs, discussion of 28 issues entered into agenda of the meeting, presided by the Chairman Ogtay Asadov.

    Firstly, appointment of Deputy Chamber of Accounts Chairman and auditors will be considered at the meeting. At the same time, projects envisaging amendments to several laws will be discussed.

    In addition, changes to Administrative Offences Code, Civil Code and Labor Code as well as review of draft law on licenses and permits are included into agenda.

    At the end of the meeting, approval of Milli Majlis's adressing on occasion of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis is planned. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi