Last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis autumn session kicks off

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis autumn session launched.

Report informs, discussion of 28 issues entered into agenda of the meeting, presided by the Chairman Ogtay Asadov.

Firstly, appointment of Deputy Chamber of Accounts Chairman and auditors will be considered at the meeting. At the same time, projects envisaging amendments to several laws will be discussed.

In addition, changes to Administrative Offences Code, Civil Code and Labor Code as well as review of draft law on licenses and permits are included into agenda.

At the end of the meeting, approval of Milli Majlis's adressing on occasion of Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis is planned.