Justice Minister: Judicial power authority and credibility depend on judges' attitude to people

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The judicial power's authority and credibility depend on judges' attitude to people and their ethical behavior."

Report informs that the Minister of Justice, Chairman of Court Legal Council (CLC) Fikret Mammadov said in his statement at the international conference on "The role of the judicial power in a democratic society" dedicated to the 10th anniversary of CLC.

"9 out of 15 members of CLC that operates since 2005, being judges who represent all court instances, the representation of the Bar Association, the President, the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament), the Prosecutor's Office and Ministry of Justice with an equal right of voting in the Council, stipulate its activities and decisions to be comprehensive and detailed. Over the past 10 years, the Council took consecutive measures to modernize the judicial system, judges of the assessment of judges' activity and organization of their teaching in a level of modern standards and eliminate violation of the law, procrastination and other negative cases; more than 400 institutional issues were considered at about 100 meetings and about 1200 issues on appointment of judges, changing the workplace and the termination of their authorities were resolved."

Speaking about the duties, the Minister noted that one of the most important duty is the application of technological innovations in judicial activity. F.Mammadov said that, the President Ilham Aliyev's decree "On the establishment of 'e-court' information system" dated 13 February 2014, identified strategic priorities in this area:"The establishment of this system will contribute to the expansion of opportunities to applying to the court, prevention of procrastination and abuse cases and provision of transparency and efficiency, electronic record and document management."