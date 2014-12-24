Initial results of municipal elections in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. December 24. REPORT.AZ/ The initial results of the municipal elections held yesterday in Azerbaijan have already revealed.

Report informs, the CEC (Central Elections Committee) Chairman Mazahir Panahov stated that, from 5015 points on the 118 precinct election commission was included 5015 reports to the CEC, 1 mln 861 thousand 728 ballots counted:Thus, all of the1607 municipalities were formed, 15035 leader candidates were nominated.

Except for the municipal elections in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, 5015 polling stations in 118 constituencies 1607 participated during municipal elections.