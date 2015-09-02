Improvement of border guard services’ leadership and management skills discussed in Gabala

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ To discuss and comprehensively learn major management models in border guard bodies/services a training on “Improvement of border guard services’ leadership and management skills” was

held September 1-3, 2015, in the city of Gabala. Report was told in UN office in Azerbaijan the workshop was organized within the framework of Component 3 of the project entitled “Better coordination of protection of the land border between Georgia and Azerbaijan,” jointly implemented by the EU, UNDP and State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the training sessions held, border guards have gained a better theoretical understanding of management and leadership techniques by being intensely engaged in discussions dedicated to tackling challenges that impede their ability to be properly motivated in the area of implementing joint operations and structural development. They also shared information on factors that potentially hamper development of management style and organzational coherence.

Participants focused on international experience in the area of bilateral cooperation, and held a broad exchange of views pertaining to its effectiveness and implementation mechanisms. International experts from Austria and Slovenia representing International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), the project’s major Partner, have made presentations at the seminar, which was participated by high-ranking representatives of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic and competent state structures of Georgia (Border and Patrol Police), including representatives of UNDP representative offices in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

It should be noted that the major objective of the above-mentioned project - jointly implemented by Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, UNDP and EU – envisages the possibility of making positive contribution to the overall security level in the region by coming up with mechanisms to implement joint operations aimed at enhancing measures which are needed to ensure land border security between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The latter task requires further enhancement of the potential both countries’ border services have to develop interaction.