Ilham Aliyev: 'Seizing power APF-Musavat authority played a role in occupation of part of our lands'

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Main part of problems in Azerbaijan in the beginning of 1990s was connected with power crisis. During that period APF-Musavat authority was a great disaster for the people. Seizing power these forces had a role in occupation of part of our lands.'

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said in the meeting with a group of youth on the occasion of 20th anniversary of First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth on January 29.

Saying these people were fighting with each other after coming to power and after dismissal, run away, President Ilham Aliyev said that Heydar Aliyev has normalized situation in the country since 1993.

'Thanks to works carried out by Heydar Aliyev, signing of Contract of the Century put several foreign countries into action, they attempted coups d'etat in Azerbaijan, but with help of national leader this situation has been eliminated,' said President Ilham Aliyev and noted that main purpose is to provide sustainable development of our country. Youth activities, their views have a decisive role in this issue.