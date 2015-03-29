 Top
    Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of several countries

    During the meeting were discussed bilateral relations

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of several countries.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President received the credentials of the Ambassador of Ireland Brendan Ward, the Ambassador of Ecuador Humberto Vinuesa, the Ambassador of Uruguay Anibal Cabral, the Ambassador of Peru Jorge Abarca del Carpio, Ambassador of Seychelles Dick Espar, Slovakian Ambassador Peter Priputen, the Ambassador of Ethiopia Ayalev Gobezie Vorkneh, Ambassador of Montenegro Branko Milic and Venezuela's Ambassador Amenotep Zambrano Contreras.

    During the meeting were discussed bilateral relations.

