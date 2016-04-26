Ilham Aliyev: Our aim is to turn black gold into human capital

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the occupation, our country is developing. The poverty rate declined from 50 percent to 5 percent, and the unemployment rate declined." Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Baku.

The President noted that Azerbaijan puts the investments in education, new hospitals are being built.

"We are making progress according to the plan of the Millennium Development Goals. I am confident that we can achieve all of our main objectives in 2016", said Azerbaijani President.

He stated that the country is rich in energy resources, but "our aim is to turn black gold into human capital".

"Our economy is now diversified and dependence on the oil sector has reduced", he added.