Ilham Aliyev: Number of "ASAN" service centers will reach 20 by late 2019

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ 3 "ASAN" centers will be opened this year. One of them was put into operation in Mingachevir in February. The other two centers will be opened in Sheki and Imishli. Instructions were given to build 5 more centers. They are expected to be opened next year. So, by the end of next year, we will have 20 "ASAN service" centers.

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the first quarter of 2018 and future tasks.

Centers "ABAD" (Affordable Support to Family Business) , are being established. This is also of great importance for the development of entrepreneurship and business. Competitive products are created at ABAD centers. I had instructed state-owned companies and advised private companies to pay attention to this area. This process has already started”, the head of state added.

According to him, this year, 5,000-6,000 people will be involved in self-employment program: "It will be an important step towards eliminating unemployment and reducing poverty. There is enough money. Simply these things should be properly organized so that people in need should be given money to make money.”