President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Mingachevir-Stansiya Mingachevir-Bahramtapa-Beylagan highway

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ As part of his visit to Beylagan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Mingachevir-Stansiya Mingachevir-Bahramtapa-Beylagan highway, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the technical indicators of the road.

The road connects seven residential areas with a total population of 26,000 people.

The two and four-lane highway is 20.5km in length and 6-14 metres in width. Three bus stops and 78 traffic signs were installed along the highway. Four bridges were renovated over the road.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the reconstruction project of Kabirli-Eyvazalilar-Birinji Ashigli-Alinazarli highway in Beylagan district. The two-lane road is 39.4km in length and 6m in width. The road connects eight residential areas with a total population of 22,000 people.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Mingachevir-Stansiya Mingachevir-Bahramtapa-Beylagan highway.