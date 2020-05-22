Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference with Signify executives

On the initiative of Signify (former Philips Lighting), a videoconference has been held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Rondolat, General Manager for CIS Eric Benedetti and other executives of Signify.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, Assistant to President Natig Amirov participated in the videoconference.

Signify provides lighting for professionals, consumers, and light for the Internet of Things. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, approximately 38,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 countries, it is unlocking the extraordinary potential of light.