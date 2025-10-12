Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges

    Domestic policy
    12 October, 2025
    • 17:49
    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges, which is being held in Baku.

    According to Report, the message was read out by the Chairman of the Judges" Union of Azerbaijan, Ramiz Rzayev.

