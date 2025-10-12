Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges
Domestic policy
- 12 October, 2025
- 17:49
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 67th General Assembly of the International Association of Judges, which is being held in Baku.
According to Report, the message was read out by the Chairman of the Judges" Union of Azerbaijan, Ramiz Rzayev.
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Inam Karimov: Azerbaijan building its judicial system based on justice and rule of lawDomestic policy
17:49
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of JudgesDomestic policy
17:28
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Egypt - UPDATEDForeign policy
17:13
Photo
67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in BakuDomestic policy
17:06
Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48Other countries
16:48
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms suppliesOther countries
16:37
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Spain on National DayForeign policy
16:06
Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from GazaOther countries
15:47