Hungarian Ambassador visits Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zsolt Chutora has visited the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Report informs citing the press-service of the Ministry.

He met Minister Abulfas Garayev, who hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary as friendly. He said there were big opportunities for the development of cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism, and hailed the Embassy`s efforts on this front.

Mr. Chutora praised Azerbaijani-Hungarian cultural ties.

They discussed cultural events to be held in Baku in April.