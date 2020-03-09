​Hijran Huseynova dismissed from her post

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/abff6d19a247ada71acde3d5a3e454c5/511f2191-2cd8-4290-a8ac-b1d041fec8ed_292.jpg

Upon President Ilham Aliyev’s decree, Hijran Huseynova has been dismissed from the post of Chairwoman of State Committee on Family, Woman and Child Problems.

Hijran Huseynova has been elected as MP from the First Sumgait Constituency #41.