Fuad Alasgarov: There is political stability in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation on the basis of the same project titled "Sevdiyim" by poet, playwright, Jafar Jabbarli, dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and 100th anniversary of foundation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was held.

Report informs, the ceremony was attended by Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Head of Department , Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, Abulfas Garayev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Youth and Sports Ministe,r Azad Rahimov, other officials, relatives of Jafar Jabbarli and representatives of the public.

Fuad Alasgarov, Assistant to the President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues, Head of Department said that the tricolor flag of the independent Azerbaijani state was approved on November 9, 1918. Unfortunately, this flag could wave for 23 months: "In 1990, with the initiative of Heydar Aliyev, a decision was made at the meeting of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly to declare the flag of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as a national flag. At the time, Azerbaijan was part of the Soviet empire. Heydar Aliyev appreciated the flag. He always said that anyone who loves homeland must unite under this flag. In 1991, our country became independent. Today, our flag is fluttering all over Azerbaijan. After liberation of our lands from the occupation, our flag will fluctuate in those lands, Khankendi and Shusha. This flag is a flag of developed state. The people owe their achievements to Heydar Aliyev. This genius person has an invaluable service. In 1993, our country faced the threat of losing its independence. The people addresses to great leader and again invited them to power. Political stability was ensured in his period. the basis of development was establsihed. Contracts have been signed with companies for exporting oil to the world markets, which is the country's main natural resource"

F. Alasgarov stressed that currently political stability prevails in Azerbaijan.