French sociological research institute issues results of exit-poll - PHOTO

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ French Institute for Social Research “Opinion Way”, together with the Centre for Assistance and Independent Advice "For Civil Society" have released the results of the poll (exit-poll) was held during the voting.

Report presents the results as below:

1. Proposals relating to security and defense: for - 89.3, against - 10.7.

2. Proposals concerning the executive power structures and frames of reference: for - 88.9, against - 11.1.

3. Proposals relating to the Constitutional provision of human rights and freedoms: for - 90.1, against - against 9.9

4. Proposals relating to the liquidation of age limit for candidates of positions provided in the Constitution for elected and appointed positions: for - 88.8, against - 11.2.

Notably, on the voting day the French Institute for Social Research “Opinion Way” jointly with the Service Center and Independent Advice "For Civil Society" has held an exit-poll in 152 polling stations across the 118 constituencies in Azerbaijan.