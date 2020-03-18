​Four others survive coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Four more people have recovered from coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

Designated hospitals, where the patients were treated, discharged them, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

Twenty-three people diagnosed with active coronavirus cases are under medical supervision at designated hospitals, and their treatment is ongoing.

Given the WHO's assessment of the outbreak as a pandemic and its rapid spread, the Headquarters urged citizens to follow the requirements and guidelines of the World Health Organization and Operational Headquarters.

On February 27, the Azerbaijani government established an operational headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers to prevent the threat that the coronavirus pandemic could cause, and implement preventive and urgent measures. The Headquarters includes heads of related state organizations, leading by Azerbaijan's Health Minister.

On February 28, the country confirmed first positive case of COVID-19.

The new coronavirus outbreak was first recorded in late December 2019 in Wuhan, the most populous city in Central China. The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was officially named as Covid-19 by the WHO.

On March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.