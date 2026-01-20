Flags lowered to half-mast in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Khojaly, and Aghdara

In the city of Khankandi and the districts of Khojaly and Aghdara, Azerbaijan, flags were lowered to half-mast, Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankandi, Khojaly, and Aghdara told Report.

It was stated that commemorative events were held in Khankandi, Khojaly, and Aghdara on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

At 12:00 (GMT+4), as across all of Azerbaijan, the memory of the January 20 martyrs was honored with a minute of silence in Khankandi, Khojaly, and Aghdara.

Traffic and pedestrian movement in the city were halted. The martyrs were commemorated with car horns, and flags were lowered to half-mast.