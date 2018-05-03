Five non-working days to be in Azerbaijan next month

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ In June, there will be five non-working days in connection with the National Salvation Day of Azerbaijan People and Ramadan Holiday.

Report informs, June 15 is a non-working day related with the National Salvation Day. On 15 and 16 June Ramadan will be celebrated in the country.

According to the Labor Code, as, the National Salvation Day and the Ramadan Holiday will be on the same day- on June 15 and June 16 coincides with Saturday, 18 and 19 June are not working days.

Thus, June 15, 16, 17 (Sunday), 18 and 19 are non-working days in the country. The next working day will be on June 20.

Since June 26 is the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, this day is also a non-working day.