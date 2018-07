Fifth convocation governance of Nakhchivan Majlis and its committees completely established - LIST

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ First session of the fifth convocation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic's Supreme Assembly was held.

Report informs, Tariyel Talibov, elected as a deputy from Yukhari Dasharkh Constituency No.12 chaired the session.

Candidacy of Vasif Talibov to chair Supreme Assembly nominated in the meeting. V.Talibov elected Supreme Assembly Chairman by open voting. Then Azar Yadulla Zeynalov, MP from Sharur Constituency No.10 elected First Deputy of Supreme Assembly Chairman, Mirhashim Ahmad Seyidov, MP from Mazra Constituency No.21 elected Deputy Chairman of Supreme Assembly

Committee Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and members elected in the session:

I. Legal Policy and State Building Committee

1. Safarli Hajifakhraddin Yahya– Chairman

2. Babayev Amir Bakhshali– Deputy

3. Jafarli Elman Yusif– member

4. Ibrahimov Gadir Abbas– member

5. Niftaliyev Huseyn Asrafil– member

6. Mammadli Turan Baymammad– member

7. Allahverdiyeva Aida Maharram– member

II. Economic Policy Committee

1. Zeynalov Azar Yadulla– Chairman

2. Mammadov Nazim Mammad– Deputy

3. Mohbaliyev Telman Ali– member

4. Mammadov Isa Mustafa– member

5. Gasimov Arif Mikayil– member

6. Abbasov Maharram Huseyn– member

7. Guluyeva Sevda Rustam– member

8. Valiyev Musa Mammad– member

III. Committee for Agrarian Policy, Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology Issues

1. Seyidov Mirhashim Ahmad– Chairman

2. Talibov Tariyel Huseynali– Deputy

3. Bababayli Nazim Safarali– member

4. Aliyev Tahir Rza– member

5. Aliyeva Vusala Abazar– member

6. Farajov Faraj Rza– member

7. Jafarli Ahad Mammad– member

IV. Committee for Social Policy, Science, Education and Culture Issues

1. Maharramov Saleh Heydar– Chairman

2. Hasanli Oruj Gafar– Deputy

3. Hashimli Huseyn Mammad– member

4. Aliyev Ismayil Israfil– member

5. Mustafayeva Ilhama Rafig– member

6. Rzayev Gurbat Ismayil– member

7. Dunyamaliyev Gochali Isa– member

8. Allahverdiyeva Habiba Rashad– member

V. Local Self-Government Committee

1. Babayev Tofig Suleyman – Chairman

2. Mammadov Namig Gazanfar – Deputy

3. Zeynalov Eldar Ahad– member

4. Mammadov Rizvan Tamo– member

5. Aliyev Asim Yediyar– member

6. Taghiyev Asaf Taghi– member

7. Mammadov Ehtimad Jafar– member

VI. Committee for Human Rights, International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations

1. Ibrahimov Anar Adil– Chairman

2. Rzayeva Yazgul Hasanali– Deputy

3. Mammadova Yegana Gurban– member

4. Talibov Seymur Vasif– member

5. Azimov Behruz Nuraddin– member

6. Ismayilov Jabi Aziz– member

7. Hasanov Nusrat Firudin– member

Seymur Talibov, member of the Committee for Human Rights, International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations is Vasif Talibov's son.