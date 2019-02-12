First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited special school No268 in Baku

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has visited a special school No268 in Nasimi district, Baku.

Report informs citing AzerTag that Mehriban Aliyeva met with children, and enquired about their studies.

Principal Seyfaddin Mustafayev informed the First Vice-President that the school was commissioned on September 11, 2017 with participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

The school has 23 classrooms, including a computer room and gym, which are supplied with all necessary teaching aids. The school enrolls 900 students who are served by 242 teachers. The school features Azerbaijani and Russian sections.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then listened to children’s performance.