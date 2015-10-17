​Fine for fake tickets or selling them at inflated prices at a sporting event

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will change the amount of fines for fake tickets to the massive sporting event and selling them at inflated prices.

Report informs, in this regard amendments to the Administrative Offences Code will be made.

The amount of fine for the violation of the rights of legal entities will be increased from 5000 to 6000 AZN.

The fine for officials is reduced from 2000 to 1500 AZN.

According to the draft amendment, individuals will be fined too. The fine for individuals will be 700 AZN.

The penalty on individuals was applied for the first time. The current legislation does not provide penalties for individuals who have broken the rules in this area.

This amendment will be discussed on October 20 on last plenary meeting of the autumn session of Milli Majlis.